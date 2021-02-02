Ighlee Thoren

Ighlee Thoren of Farson took the 1,000th shot of her basketball career during the game against Hanna Elk Mountain on Jan. 28. 
Ighlee Thoren

Ighlee Thoren took her 1,000th shot as a senior at Farson Eden High School. 
Ighlee Thoren

Congratulations, Ighlee!
comments powered by Disqus