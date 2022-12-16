US-NEWS-LETTUCE-PRICES-SJ

The high price of organic lettuce confronts shoppers at Piedmont Grocery in Oakland, California, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

 Karl Mondon

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Don’t look now – the price of lettuce is soaring across the Bay Area.

It’s $5.99 for a head of romaine at Country Sun Natural Foods in Palo Alto. Nearly $10 for little gem lettuce at Draeger’s Market in Los Altos. And a whopping $10.99 for iceberg at Piedmont Grocery in Oakland.

