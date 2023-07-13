It's been a long time since Cam Manyawu wasn't the tallest guy on his team.
Manyawu, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Kansas City, Missouri, joined the University of Wyoming men's basketball program this summer at just 17 years old. He's one of four incoming high school players in this year's recruiting class, joining Kael Combs (Nixa, Missouri), Nigle Cook (DeLand, Florida) and Jacob Theodosiou (Hudson, Ohio).
Manyawu's recruiting cycle was a full-circle adventure. He committed to Indiana State last November after being recruited heavily by former Sycamores assistant Bryston Williams.
The same day Williams left Indiana State to join Jeff Linder's staff at UW in March, Manyawu decommitted from the Sycamores. Less than a month later, Manyawu signed his national letter of intent with the Cowboys.
“I was really close with coach Bryston Williams,” Manyawu told WyoSports on Thursday. “When he left Indiana State – I was committed there when he left – that kind of made me rethink some things, and I wondered if that was the right place for me.
"I reopened my recruitment and explored all of my options. At the end of it, I just felt like coming to Wyoming with him was the best decision for me.”
A big part of Manyawu's decision to come to Laramie was Williams' continued belief in him as a player, even after he changed coaching staffs.
“It really just shows how much he believes in me as a player and how much he cares for me as a person,” Manyawu said. “It made me feel better about coming here because I know he really does care for me. That really helped with my decision.”
Manyawu was a Class 6A first-team all-state player at Staley High. He helped his team win a Missouri state title his senior season, capping the year with a 30-2 overall record.
“He’s a guy that has a lot of upside,” Linder said during a news conference in May. “He’s only 17 right now and doesn’t turn 18 until September. He’s just a puppy.
"We were fortunate enough that, when he tried to get out of his letter of intent with Indiana State, we were able to get on that. He’s a guy that has a really bright future.”
Manyawu held offers from Indiana State, Oral Roberts, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Valparaiso before landing with UW, according to 247sports.com.
Winning games helped propel Manyawu to the recruiting spotlight. His team's state-title run last winter helped cement Manyawu as a Division I talent.
“When coaches are looking for players, they’re looking for winners,” Manyawu said. “You can put up stats, but if it’s not contributing to winning, it really doesn’t mean anything.
"I think that really helped me a lot, being on a winning team and winning state, because it shows that I know how to win and my game contributes to winning.”
A new journey
Manyawu joins a roster that lost 11 of its 15 players from a season ago. One of the four returners, 6-foot-10 forward Caden Powell, has played a big part in helping Manyawu transition to the college level so far this summer.
“He’s helped a lot,” Manyawu said. “He’s a really good blueprint of what to do. He plays hard and does all of the little things. He’s a great example of what they’re looking for in this program and what they want from a forward.”
This summer has been all about getting all the newcomers acclimated to playing together at UW. With nine new players and one open scholarship still available, Linder has put an emphasis on building chemistry both on and off the court.
“It’s been going really good,” Manyawu said. “We’re all starting to figure out how to play together, figuring out what we all can do and just getting a feel for how we can play with each other. It’s starting to look really good."
Manyawu is the youngest player in UW's program. He's relied on utilizing the older, more experienced players around him to help him get up to speed in practice.
“Really, I just come in every day and try and pick everyone's brains and learn everything there is to learn,” Manyawu said. “If I have a question, I can ask one of the guys or ask a coach. I’m just trying to learn as much as I can right now.”
Manyawu describes himself as a versatile forward with the ability to make explosive plays on both ends of the court. Working on his 3-point shot has been the biggest point of emphasis this summer, a tool that will be key for Manyawu as a develops as a player.
“I can affect the game in a lot of different ways," Manyawu said. "Defensively, I get a lot of steals and blocks. Offensively, I can push the ball a little bit more than an average forward. Right now, I’m just working on getting my jump shot a little more consistent so I can be a threat from deep.”
San Diego State made a historic run to the national championship game in the NCAA Tournament in the midst of Manyawu reopening his recruitment. Seeing four Mountain West teams playing in the Big Dance is an exciting prospect as the forward prepares for his first season in the conference.
“I like playing against the best competition,” Manyawu said. “The best competition is going to be what makes me better. I’m really excited for that opportunity.”
Big goals
Summer workouts are an essential time for incoming players, especially for those coming out of high school. Playing time is earned during those hot summer days at the Arena-Auditorium, and Manyawu sees this time of year as an opportunity to prove he's ready to contribute right away.
For Manyawu, setting high goals for himself is perhaps the most important part of transitioning from high school to college. While he may not be able to buy a lottery ticket, vote or buy fireworks until September, Manyawu can do everything he can to contribute to a DI basketball team.
“As a prideful person, I would love to win (MW) freshman of the year,” Manyawu said. “But it’s not about personal accolades. I want to win, and I want to impact the game as much as possible.
"I think I’d be shortchanging myself if I don’t set my goals as high as possible. Really, I just want to impact winning as much as I can. That’s really the main focus. I just want to win.”