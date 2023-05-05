Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby entrant Derma Sotogake, from Japan, works out at Churchill Downs on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

 Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten in the days before the race. What didn't change: Forte is the early 3-1 favorite on Saturday in a seemingly wide-open field of 19 horses.

Four horses were scratched — Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner — and three horses waiting on the also-eligible list moved into the field. They are Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hero and King Russell.

