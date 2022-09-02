Some staff changes are in store for the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, it was announced Thursday: Director Tina Worthman "is moving on to enjoy family and farm life in Nebraska." And Horticulture Supervisor Nettie Hardy "is headed back to her native Alabama and exciting horticulture opportunities there."
CHEYENNE – Some staff changes are in store for the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, it was just announced.
Thursday was the last day for two staffers, including the organization's director, according to an email that day from Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.
"Even with these very warm temperatures in Southeast Wyoming, we are looking toward fall," the email said. "With the changing seasons, we are anticipating some changes at the gardens."
The email went on to say that Director Tina Worthman "is moving on to enjoy family and farm life in Nebraska." She had been promoted in 2018 to the director post, after serving as an assistant director and then as interim director.
And Horticulture Supervisor Nettie Hardy "is headed back to her native Alabama and exciting horticulture opportunities there."
The announcement added that "we are grateful for their service to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens over these last several years and wish them well. Both will be missed by colleagues, volunteers, members, and visitors."
Further details weren't immediately available on Friday afternoon.