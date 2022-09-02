Cheyenne Botanic Gardens staff changes

Some staff changes are in store for the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, it was announced Thursday: Director Tina Worthman "is moving on to enjoy family and farm life in Nebraska." And Horticulture Supervisor Nettie Hardy "is headed back to her native Alabama and exciting horticulture opportunities there."

CHEYENNE – Some staff changes are in store for the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, it was just announced.

Thursday was the last day for two staffers, including the organization's director, according to an email that day from Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.

