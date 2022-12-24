June graphic

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Throughout the year of 2022, the month of June, the allies and members of the LGBT community united to remind others the importance of equality, plans for the inaugural Fourth of July were underway and a lone shooter changed the lives of many.

With a glance back at how June 2022 went, we witnessed how a random, violent act scarred a small town. the inaugural Pride event took place at Evers Park and the governor also visited Sweetwater County, regarding education

Tags

comments powered by Disqus