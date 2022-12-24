SWEETWATER COUNTY – Throughout the year of 2022, the month of June, the allies and members of the LGBT community united to remind others the importance of equality, plans for the inaugural Fourth of July were underway and a lone shooter changed the lives of many.
With a glance back at how June 2022 went, we witnessed how a random, violent act scarred a small town. the inaugural Pride event took place at Evers Park and the governor also visited Sweetwater County, regarding education
The suspect in a shooting that occurred in the late-night hours on June 23, 2022, at the Embassy Tavern Bar in Green River identified as Douglas Wolf, age 51, of Green River, has succumbed to apparent self-inflicted injuries while being apprehended by area joint tactical law enforcement agencies.
Tactical teams including K9 Units located the suspect in an unoccupied industrial building on Mesa Dr. near Cathedral Dr. north of Rock Springs, alive, and still in possession of the firearm, which was pointed at his head. Upon contact, officers observed blood and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. As officers attempted to take him into custody, the suspect fired the weapon at himself. Tactical officers moved in and secured the weapon, then immediately began life-saving measures. The suspect was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where he was officially pronounced deceased
Questions have been asked about the Flaming Gorge Days celebration. Mayor Pete Rust and Tom Jarvie, chief of police, said the event will go on as planned with possible minor modifications in affected areas. The police department had already planned to staff extra presence for the events since there has not been a Flaming Gorge Days in the last two years. They have been planning for crowds similar to pre-pandemic levels and expect a safe and peaceful event.
Wyoming governor Mark Gordon traveled to the western side of the state, promoting his Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Dducation program (RIDE) and listening to feedback from state educators, parents and other community members.
During his trip, the governor made a number of stops in Sweetwater County to see new developments within the community and visit with voters leading up to the 2022 election, where he is seeking a second term.
“We really wanted to take a consumer-oriented approach,” Gov. Gordon said. “What are the things that we are doing well? What are the things we can do a little bit better? There is a lot of community support for the schools. We're doing some things right.”
Jim McCollum, the father of fallen marine Riley McCollum has been announced as the first grand marshall of Rock Springs Liberty Parade. The inaugural parade was set for Monday July 4, 2022. Riley McCollum was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021.
Rick Lee, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO, said that the purpose of the parade is to recognize the many heroes in the nation such as members of the military and first responders.
Residents banded together to provide friendship and support at the inaugural pride in the park event in Green River. According to Amber Marie Hunt, secretary for the local upcoming PFLAG (Parents and friends of Lesbians and Gays) chapter they wanted to start an event that will be welcoming to all.
Hunt explained that the chapter wants to provide a place for people to connect and find camaraderie and support.
“When we are full chapter, we'll be holding events that include connection building learning and support for all on both sides of the LGBTQIA+ community and those that are struggling to find their place and those who are struggling to help give us a place,” said Hunt.