SWEETWATER COUNTY – With a look back at how October rolled out, we had seen a beloved resident celebrate his retirement with friends, a resident spooked drivers to slow down in a residential area and a haunted house fundraiser attracted adrenaline junkies and a veteran’s columbarium is set to be completed by Memorial Day.

On Friday, Oct. 7, David Dunn was greeted by staff and fellow residents of Deer Trail Assisted Living, as well as his closest friends, relatives and former colleagues, including Rosie Georgis, Debbie Fantin, Alice Rogers, Mary Angelovic, Angela Doak and his cousins, Connie Jensen and Ren Jensen for a surprise, belated retirement party.

