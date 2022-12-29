SWEETWATER COUNTY – With a look back at how October rolled out, we had seen a beloved resident celebrate his retirement with friends, a resident spooked drivers to slow down in a residential area and a haunted house fundraiser attracted adrenaline junkies and a veteran’s columbarium is set to be completed by Memorial Day.
On Friday, Oct. 7, David Dunn was greeted by staff and fellow residents of Deer Trail Assisted Living, as well as his closest friends, relatives and former colleagues, including Rosie Georgis, Debbie Fantin, Alice Rogers, Mary Angelovic, Angela Doak and his cousins, Connie Jensen and Ren Jensen for a surprise, belated retirement party.
Dave Martinez, life enrichment director at Deer Trail Assistant Living, presented a retirement plaque to Dunn.
They celebrated with cupcakes, shared memories of working at the grocery store and listened to a vocal performance by staff member Melody Williams.
“I remember Davey getting on the intercom and singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me,” Doak shared. “Everyone in the store heard him. It made my day.”
She added, “Davey is so caring and thoughtful. I never had to tell him what to do. He just did it. He did a great job at Albertson’s.”
During his retirement, Dunn has been coloring, playing poker, kick-ball and exercising.
Dunn expressed his gratitude to everyone, especially to his cousins.
“Connie and Ren has always been there for me and that will never change,” said Dunn. “They’re always calling me and checking on me.
“I love everyone here. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
Writer’s Note: David “Davey” Dunn passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. His brother, Ernie, passed away just the day before. The two brothers were very close. Private family services will be conducted at a later date.
Rock Springs native Kristen Taylor is trying to do her part in spreading awareness, regarding speeding in her neighborhood by using some Halloween creativity.
Drivers observe a Halloween-themed yard filled with freaky décor, reminding them to slow down on Century Blvd.
A body bag with a sign that reads “HERE LIES THE CENTURY BLVD. SPEEDER” catches the attention of those driving by from Century Park after a soccer game.
Skeletons propped up on a wooden set-up were dressed up as Taylor’s husband TJ, who likes to wear checkered flannels, and his friend Mike Nellis, who prefers pull-over sweaters during early autumn mornings.
The sign next to them, according to Taylor, is “exactly what the two friends would say when people zoom by.”
“They’ve been getting really annoyed about the speeding here,” said Taylor.
“It is difficult to enforce speeding in all areas of the city,” said David Halter, councilman. “The best someone can do is call the police department or dispatch and report it. If they can give a description of the car, a plate number and direction of travel that helps a lot. If needed the police department, can do extra patrols.”
Jim Shoemaker, VFW Commander of Post No. 2321, asked city representatives to assist him in funding for the columbarium on Tuesday, October 4, during the Green River City Council meeting.
Shoemaker said that the VFW, with the help of American Legion Archie hey Post 24, American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, local businesses and other veterans, have collected $10,000 to have the columnbarium delivered to Riverview Cemetery in Green River.
However, Shoemaker pointed out the total cost has risen to $30,000. Mayor Pete Rust said that in terms of the need for the veteran's columbarium, he believes that once word gets out from the discussion, the community “will come together big time and help out in this situation.”
Shoemaker hopes to have the columbarium ready and on site by Memorial Day.