...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 35 to 50 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of Southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the
cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
&&
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Throughout the year of 2022, the month of April brought back memories, whether it was through an Easter tradition or watching a live performance of a decade Generation X lived through.
In April2022,a resident held an annual Easter Egg Hunt in memory of her mother, the Rock Springs High School drama department presented a retro musical and afather-son bowling duo earned their badges during a championship game in Las Vegas.
While businesses, organizations and churches held public Easter egg hunts throughout Sweetwater County, one private easter egg hunt was especially significant to one resident.
Rock Springs resident Laurie Kolar and her husband Kevin started hosting their own Easter egg hunt in 2009 at Sage Elementary School in remembrance of Laurie’s mother.
“My mom loved Easter,” said Laurie. “Easter was special.”
Volunteers helped the couple place the 7,000 colorful plastic eggs all over the playground and in the playing field at the school.
Children squealed in excitement on Saturday, April 16, as they found the gold eggs because that meant they would receive money or a special reward.
The songs of Twisted Sister, Van Halen,Whitesnake and other artists from the 80s scream out a story aboutrockstar dreams in the Rock SpringsHighSchool production of“Rock of Ages.”
The stage in the theater atRSHSwasturned into a mini rock arenaascast members playedcrazed fans for thefour-memberband playingrockanthemsGeneration X grew up with.
Mixing it up withenergy,comedy and style,characters would express confusion frustration and affection between songs.
Director Jacob Webb said that the cast has been amazing.
“To have a cast thatoffersso much professionalism and heart- it'sjustbeen a pleasure working with them.”
Two generations have bonded through bowling for over thirty years.
Rock Springs resident Robert (Bob) Ramsey and his son Coby bowled for the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Open Championships in Las Vegas recently.
While they were there, Ramsey received his 32-year badge for being a USBC participant in their annual championship games.
Coby received his 26-year badge for being a USBC participant in their annual championship games.
When the father-son team goes to the tournaments, it’s a vacation for them. Other than bowling, they do other things such as checking out live performances and visiting historical places.
Soon, a third-generation will be bowling during his spare time.
“My youngest son is working on joining us for nationals,” Coby revealed. “He’s 21 and currently attending BYU.”