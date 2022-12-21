...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 to 60 degrees below zero.
Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of
heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from Noon MST today until 11 AM MST
Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST
today for potential snow squalls.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may
result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and
blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop
in temperatures during snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected.
A few gusts may approach 80 MPH due to snow squalls.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
SWEETWATER COUNTY – With a look back at how February 2022 went, one can see that there was a hero among us and not everyone is afraid of jumping into a frozen pond.
Two people were injured in an overnight house fire in Jamestown, west of Green River on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Emergency crews were called to a single-family residence in the 1600 block of Highway 374 at around 4:30 a.m. where they were immediately met with heavy smoke and flames.
A passerby arrived moments before the first fire engine, alerted the family to the fire and helped rescue the occupants from the home.
The victims, a 34-year-old mother and her 4-year-old child, were taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. While the small child sustained minor burns, the woman suffered severe burns to her body and was later airlifted by helicopter to a regional burn center in critical condition.
Two other young children escaped the home unharmed. Two dogs did not make it out of the fire.
Local artist and Community Fine Arts Center Director Debora Soule was honored as an administrator with a Governor's Art Award from the Wyoming Arts Council on Feb. 4.
After finding out she was going to be honored with the award sulay said she was in shock and disbelief from the news.
“But when it hit me that people appreciate the work that I do, I really felt grateful. They recognize my contribution that I am making to the arts in Sweetwater County.”
The third annual “Freezin’ for a Reason Jackalope Jump took place in the pond at the P J Wataha Recreation complex on Feb. 19.
Michael Boren, assistant director for Life Skills. Said, “It means so much to the Special Olympic athletes to see the support of the community. Seeing all of the fun costumes and teams gathering to jump is always exciting. The event just wouldn't be possible without the remarkable support of our local law enforcement and emergency response agencies.”
About 60 participants took the icy plunge.
One Rock Springs couple proved that even with different backgrounds, love can still prevail in a special Rocket Miner Valentine’s Day feature.
“You have to be willing to change,” George said. “We’ve come from two different backgrounds — if you don’t merge your ideas and figure out which path you two should go together, it won’t work.
“It’s not me and marriage, it’s we and marriage.”
Donna mentioned that Polynesian families are known to be very strict with the children, but later, her father ended up loving George.
They agreed that petty arguments should be forgotten and that they should focus on the positive.
“You don’t want to keep being mad at your sweetheart,” George advised. “When it’s cold, you’ll need someone to cuddle with.”