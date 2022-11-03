Saratoga Skijoring Races
Location: Buck Springs Race Track, Saratoga.
Date: Feb. 4-5, 2023.
The lowdown: The Saratoga Lions Club in partnership with the Carbon County Visitors Council host this annual event, where downhill skiers and cowboys collaborate.
Location: Cowboy Field parking lot, Laramie.
Date: Mid-February.
The lowdown: Take a plunge into freezing cold water in the depths of winter to support Wyoming Special Olympics during the Jackalope Jump, where proceeds will support 1,600+ Special Olympics athletes who compete year-round in Wyoming.
Location: Depot Park, Laramie.
Date: July.
The lowdown: Brewfest is downtown Laramie's premier event, with more than 2,500 participants sampling beer, dancing to live music and connecting with friends in Depot Park.
Location: Cheyenne.
Date: July 21-30.
The lowdown: Since 1897, Frontier Days has been the world's largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration, featuring bronco busting and steer roping contests as well as pony races.
Location: Cheyenne.
Date: June.
The lowdown: Featuring more than 75 brews, 30-plus regional and national brewers offer specialty beers at the event, which also features musical entertainment.
Location: Chugwater.
Date: To be announced, on a Saturday in June.
The lowdown: Billed as “Wyoming’s spiciest hometown event,” the 37th-annual chili cookoff will happen in mid-June, and includes a car show and ranch rodeo.
Location: Rawlins.
Date: To be announced.
The lowdown: Traditionally on Halloween night, the fast-paced haunted tours feature lighted displays, loud noises and take place at the former Wyoming State Penitentiary.
