Panthers Rams Football

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, left, runs past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

 Ashley Landis/AP

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Despite a string of injuries, lackluster performances and a 3-3 start to the season, general manager John Lynch still views his San Francisco 49ers as a Super Bowl contender.

That belief gave Lynch the confidence to take a gamble. He traded four draft picks to Carolina for star running back Christian McCaffrey in hopes of providing a similar spark to the last time he made a big in-season trade.

