San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, left, is congratulated by fullback Kyle Juszczyk after scoring against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.

 Associated Press

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan knows the challenges of trying to beat an opponent three times in a season after falling short a year ago in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers open this postseason with a similar challenge when they host NFC West rival Seattle in a wild-card playoff game Saturday less than a month after beating the Seahawks for the second time this season.

