Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordan, rear, will have his most physical defensive test of the playoffs with LeBron James, who is the type to take it all the way to the hoop. Gordon has the bulk and athleticism to make life rough on James, and the Nuggets will need him to do just that.

 Associated Press

DENVER — For the fourth time in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers stand between the Denver Nuggets and their trip to the NBA Finals.

The Lakers beat the Nuggets in each of their three previous meetings in the conference finals in 1985, 2009 and 2020. Here are five keys for the Nuggets to finally get past the Lakers:

