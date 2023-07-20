The selling point for Nigle Cook to come to the University of Wyoming was the belief the program’s coaching staff showed in him throughout the recruiting process.
Cook, a 6-foot-6 guard out of DeLand, Florida, was a do-it-all guard for DME Academy in Daytona Beach. He averaged 10.2 points and 2.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds playing for the academy’s national team.
DME Academy is a private program with three separate basketball teams, including middle school, high school and post-graduate. The nationally recognized academy, founded in 2015, helped propel the career of Keegan Murray, who was picked fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings in last year’s NBA Draft.
Cook learned a great deal on the court while training at DME Academy, but he also took away plenty of knowledge from his time spent off the court in Daytona Beach.
“It helped a lot coming from DME before coming here, just from the teams that we were playing and being around different people every day and learning the new ways that everybody plays,” Cook told WyoSports last week. “It was nice bonding with people from different countries and learning different communication skills and stuff like that.”
Cook committed to UW after receiving offers from the Cowboys, Villanova and Albany. What set Laramie apart from the rest was UW coach Jeff Linder and his staff’s persistence to land him in the brown and gold.
“I saw how serious they were about me,” Cook said. “A few months ago, (assistant coach Ken DeWeese) made the trip from Wyoming to come see me all the way in Florida. That showed me how serious he was.
“Even coach Linder, he’s very realistic with me and my family. He just wants me to get better and believes in me.”
Seeing UW do the groundwork of coming to see him play over 2,000 miles away was enough to convince Cook that Laramie was the right fit for him after DME Academy.
“It feels really good just knowing you have people outside of your family that really believe in what you can do and see the potential you have,” Cook said.
Cook describes himself as a team player, one that is unselfish with the ball, but can also penalize opposing defenses with a solid jump shot. At 6-foot-6, he looks at his length as a big advantage when it comes to playing the guard position.
“It helps a lot,” Cook said about his size. “Especially playing against smaller guards, it makes me be able to guard better and get more deflections and steals. ... I’m just a long, lengthy guard with a high IQ.”
Cook was one of nine new additions to UW’s roster so far this offseason, joining fellow incoming freshmen Kael Combs (Nixa, Missouri), Cam Manyawu (Kansas City, Missouri) and Jacob Theodosiou (Waterloo, Ontario).
UW added five players from the NCAA Transfer Portal, including Sam Griffin (Tulsa), Oleg Kojenets (Nebraska), Akuel Kot (Fort Lewis College), Kobe Newton (Fullerton College) and Mason Walters (Jamestown).
Cook, along with many other incoming players, came to Laramie early to participate in summer workouts starting last month.
“Everybody’s been playing really well,” Cook said. “I think that was coach’s biggest thing, just having everybody come now so that we can get used to each other and be around each other to see how we can all do stuff before the season starts.”
Seeing the faith Linder and his staff put in him during the recruiting process has motivated Cook to repay the favor. He’s looking forward to suiting up and contributing for the Cowboys somewhere down the road.
“I’m really excited,” Cook said. “I really believe in coach Linder. I feel like he always puts everybody in the best position they can be to reach their potential.
“I feel like since I’ve been here this summer, he’s really been doing that, which has really been helping me out a lot.”
Though Cook wasn’t around for last year’s disappointing 9-22 campaign, the incoming freshman knows the expectation for the Cowboys has to be higher moving forward. Cook has been working all summer to try to do his part in helping steer the program back in the right direction.
“I want to have a really good season, a really good record, and try and make it to March Madness,” Cook said. “I just want to see everybody succeed. I think we have the potential to be a really good team.”
Cook’s favorite part of Laramie so far has been enjoying some local food in between summer workouts. While he enjoys working to get better with his teammates at the Arena-Auditorium, Cook’s also grown to appreciate the time he’s spent with the other players outside of UW’s campus.
“Me and my teammate have been at (Wyoming Rib & Chop House) a lot,” Cook said. “We probably eat that a couple times a week.
“Other than that, my favorite part has really just been bonding and hanging out with the team. (Last week), we went whitewater rafting, which was really fun. It was something I’ve never done before.”
Linder has been excited about this year’s group of incoming players, and his excitement was apparent when he talked about Cook. A 6-foot-6 guard with ball-handling skills and unselfish tendencies will always have a place on UW’s roster.
“He knows he’ll have to put on some weight,” Linder said during a news conference in May. “But with his ceiling, he has a chance to be really, really good.”