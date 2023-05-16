76ers Celtics Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, center, watches from the bench as the 76ers trail the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 7 in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Boston.

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers' penchant for playoff collapses and second-round exits cost him his coaching job with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers fired Rivers on Tuesday following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs, and the second time over that span he lost a series lead and a Game 7.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus