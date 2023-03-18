The Food Bank of Wyoming is the largest food distributor in the state of Wyoming; 23 of the counties in Wyoming are being served by this organization.
Food Bank of Wyoming director of development Jill Stillwagon said that in recent times, the food coming from the Food Bank of Wyoming and local food banks has been very crucial.
“We are coming up to pandemic numbers again, with rising costs and inflation. We’re finding that people are really struggling to make ends meet,” Sveda said. “Food is often the most flexible part of a person’s budget. In order to pay rent, heat and gas, they have to make these really tough choices about food.”
Food Bank of Wyoming development manager Danica Sveda added that a lot of people end up skimping on food by skipping meals and buying food that has very low nutritional value.
“We really believe that everybody should have access to nutritious, healthy food,” she said.
In order to provide more food for those in need, the Food Bank of Wyoming hosts 19 mobile pantries across the state.
“The mobile pantry comes once a month, and each box has shelf stable items. In addition to that, they also receive a box or bag full of fresh produce,” Sveda said. “The goal for that is it should be about a week’s worth of meals for them, to help stretch those budgets.
“It’s food that’s good for you and food that you want to eat. Our mission is to make sure that people are not only fed, but that they also have the nutrition that they need to contribute to a healthy community. It also helps to build that bridge until things get better for them.”
Stillwagon said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of food that they were distributing increased “like a number we had never seen before.”
“I think that during the pandemic, we had distributed about 13 million pounds of food, which was about 11 million meals. That number dipped a bit last year,” she said.
In the 2022 fiscal year, the Food Bank of Wyoming distributed over 9.9 million pounds of food. That equals over 8 million meals for families in need across the state.
“Right now, we’re on target to distribute back up to 10 million pounds of food. So, we are seeing the need increase due to inflation and people having to make those tough choices,” Stillwagon said.
Stillwagon said that the data is showing that 10% of Wyomingites are facing food insecurity.
“The USDA defines ‘food insecurity’ as really not having enough financial means to support yourself or your family with nutritious food. It’s not just beans, rice and ramen,” she said. “It’s like a full balanced plate of fresh food, vegetables and proteins.
“That’s actually a really big goal of the food bank: at least 30% of the food that we distribute to be fresh. It’s really changed from what I think food banking was perceived to be.”
Sveda said that another goal of the Food Bank of Wyoming is to offer more of the fresh food/produce.
Stillwater added that the best way to support the local food banks is to provide a financial gift.
“Because of Food Bank of Wyoming’s purchasing power to purchase in bulk and the relationships that we have with large companies, we are able to stretch $1 to provide food for three meals,” Stillwagon said. “That is the best way. Also, volunteering is a good way to give back, too.
“Also, just sharing your voice with your neighbors and your friends about food insecurity in Wyoming is important, too. A lot of people really don’t know that there is a need.”
On the food bank’s website, www.wyomingfoodbank.org, there is a “volunteer” tab that provided a calendar of upcoming mobile food pantry dates, as well as more information concerning how to sign up for a volunteering opportunity.
“Also, our website is a great resource for folks looking for food or resources outside of the mobile pantry. You can go to the “find food” tab, select the county you’re in and there will be a list of our other partners in the area that they can go to get food,” Stillwagon said.
“Knowing that for a lot of people in Wyoming that are hardworking families, this is such an essential thing for people that might have lost a job, or they got hurt, this is a bridge for them,” Sveda said. “It’s a bridge for them to get to better times.”
Sveda added that she thinks that there is a misconception that people are just choosing not to work and are going to the food bank to get food.
“That’s really not the case. They’re very hardworking people and they’ve just hit a time of trouble. Their kids deserve to be fed and they deserve to have meals until they can find a place where they are able to get on their feet again,” she said. “We love being that safety net for people.
“I think that it’s really important that as Wyomingites, we look out for each other.”