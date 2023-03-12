Many family, friends and community members gathered at Green River High School on Saturday, March 11, to welcome back the school’s cheer team, following their win at the 2023 Wyoming State Spirit Competition.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
The GRHS cheer team was ecstatic as they stepped off of the bus, returning home from their state championship win.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
The GRHS cheer team took first place in the Class 4A Co-Ed Cheer with a score of 87.4 points.
Additionally, the team had the second-best “game day" performance of the day.
GRHS Cheer head coach Mikayla Smart said that the team has worked incredibly hard to get where they are today.
“It feels pretty amazing for my first year as head coach; being able to come in halfway through the season and get these kids ready for the competition.
“Then, the competition was canceled and ultimately, we waited another six weeks to compete,” she said. “It’s been a crazy ride. But it’s been really awesome, and I am so proud of the kids.”
With the competition being postponed, Smart said that it allowed them to have extra time to prepare.
“It gave us time to advance our skills. It also gave us time to settle into our skills and what we know, and they came out on top,” she said.
Smart said that she is very proud of the team and what they have been able to accomplish.
“They have faced a lot of trials this year. But they were able to persevere through everything,” Smart said. “They were able to come together as a family and take that state title.”
Concerning what’s next for the team, she said that they will start getting ready for tryouts.
“We’ll be heading into next year with regionals, nationals and state on the mind,” Smart said. “I am just so proud of all of them.”