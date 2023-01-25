For some, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team’s season is already cooked.
For others, fans are still holding onto the hope of star forward Graham Ike making a return this season. Ike, who was voted the Mountain West preseason player of the year before being ruled out with a lower right leg injury less than a week before the season-opener, has yet to check in for the Cowboys during their 1-7 start to the conference season.
Thursday marks 12 weeks since UW coach Jeff Linder gave Ike an estimated time table of six-to-eight weeks. The school continues to keep Ike’s injury a secret, but in a news conference two weeks ago, Linder said it was Ike’s decision if he plays basketball this season, not the team’s.
“Knowing that he’s got a long road ahead of him basketball-wise, the last thing I’m going to do is say, ‘Hey, the doctors said it was going to be this, so that’s what it’s going to be.’ When, in reality, if the best thing for him is to not play this year, that’s what it’ll be,” Linder said Jan 11. “If he’s able to be comfortable and be able to get back in a few weeks, that’s what it’s going to be. But at the end of the day, it’s going to be his decision because it’s his body and he knows how it feels.
“The last thing I’m going to do is try and rush him back so that allows us to maybe have a better chance to win games. It’s nice to have him out there, but at the same time, too, that would be selfish of me.”
Fans haven’t been pleased with the secrecy surrounding Ike’s injury and the glaring question mark about whether the All-MW forward will put on a Cowboys uniform this season. Ike has been the consummate teammate, passionately rooting on his UW teammates from the bench throughout this season. The fans’ anxiety would likely be extinguished if the team was winning, but the Cowboys are 6-14 and sit in sole possession of last place in the conference.
The fans who believe this season is already a wash want to see Ike medically redshirt so he doesn’t lose a year of eligibility. However, Ike still has three seasons of eligibility left, and Linder is persistent Ike will play professional basketball. At 20 years old, would Ike even use the extra year of eligibility he’d be granted via a medical redshirt?
The main priority for Ike and the Cowboys is that the team brings back a healthy Ike. While conditioning will be another main concern after not having played basketball in three months, the most important thing Ike can do is make sure he’s mentally and physically ready to jump back into the grind of MW basketball.
“We have a good idea of what the timetable is, but it’s also, too, with the nature of his injury, it’s kind of one of those deals where there’s nothing concrete,” Linder said Jan 11. “For him, it’s just a matter of just making sure, first and foremost, that he is comfortable. The last thing we’re going to do is try and rush him back.
“Even though the timetable might be this, that’s the timetable. That doesn’t mean that’s what’s right. For him, he has to be, from a mental standpoint, he has to feel that he’s in a good place.”
The Cowboys are basically out of contention for a regular-season conference title and will undoubtedly have one of the worst seeds in the MW tournament in March. The top five teams receive byes in the first round, while the bottom six teams play each other for a spot in the quarterfinals. If the Cowboys want to go dancing for the second consecutive season, they’ll need to win four games in four days in Las Vegas to claim the MW title and the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
For a team that’s already lost five more games than it did all last year, surely, that goal seems like a stretch. But if Ike does get healthy and decides a medical redshirt would have no impact on him because he’ll go pro before his eligibility is up, the Cowboys would be a bottom seed in the conference tournament that no other MW team would want to face.
Another factor for Ike, and perhaps one not considered enough, is the dwindling opportunity to suit up alongside veteran guard Hunter Maldonado. Both Ike and Maldonado are Colorado natives, and Maldonado is in his sixth and last year of college eligibility. If Ike doesn’t suit up this year, he’ll likely never play with Maldonado again.
The pair averaged nearly 40 points per game combined last year, with Ike averaging 9.6 rebounds and Maldonado averaging 6.3 assists. Maldonado’s numbers have dropped this year in Ike’s absence as well as him battling various injuries of his own, but no one, aside from maybe Linder, would be happier than Maldonado to see Ike back in a Cowboys uniform this season.
“We wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for Maldo and we wouldn’t be here if not for Graham Ike,” Linder said after last season’s 66-58 loss to Indiana in the NCAA Tournament.
For now, Ike’s return relies solely on his confidence that the injury is fully healed. If he doesn’t plan on playing college basketball for another three years, perhaps Ike considers burning the year of eligibility to try and help the Cowboys make a run in the conference tournament this March.
The Cowboys desperately need a spark, and nothing would help more than Ike’s return to the starting lineup.