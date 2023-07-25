Moving to Cheyenne after I graduated college two years ago has brought me many adventures in the expansive and awe-inspiring West.
I’ve explored unbelievable mountain ranges, cheered for broncos bucking off courageous cowboys who jumped on their back, survived three passionate sessions in the Wyoming Legislature, and learned about the undeniable grit and kindness that exists in the Front Range.
Even the snow and wind in the winter have left me breathless in the best kind of way.
These one-of-a-kind experiences have shaped me into the journalist and self-discovered cowgirl I am now – leaving me with a love for Cheyenne I never anticipated would grow so fast. However, the reason it was possible isn’t because of the rodeo or the scenery of the never-ending plains; it truly has been the people.
My latest adventure in the capital city proved this point once again, and I shouldn’t have expected anything less.
Last year was not only my first Cheyenne Frontier Days, but my first rodeo. My editor, Brian Martin, and the news team sat down to plan two weeks of chaotic coverage for the event, and assignments quickly were given out to some of the best journalists out there. I was lucky enough to be responsible for the parades.
Wanting a new angle, I decided to dig into the costumes and the carriages featured in the parade. The W-Heels organization welcomed me with open arms and invited me to the costume closet, where thousands of hand-sewn and historically accurate costumes were loaned out to parade participants. They matched the time period and event the carriage and wagons were utilized for, and families hustled in on a Saturday morning to try on countless options.
I was captivated by the way the W-Heels women lent a helping hand, whether that be finding the perfect hat for the occasion or tying sashes around overwhelmed mothers’ waists, trying to find outfits for every member of the family.
They showed me the magic in the parade before it even made it to the streets of downtown, and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s photographer, Alyte Katillius, was just as enchanted.
At the end of our Saturday traipsing through the closet and interviewing wagon drivers from out of town and Cheyenne residents carrying on a family tradition, the kind ladies from W-Heels joked with us that we needed to be in the parade the next year. I handed over my contact information and said I couldn’t think of anything better, but I thought the 365 days would pass without a second thought to our day of fun.
I was mistaken. Longtime W-Heels volunteer Karen Vencill text-messaged me in the middle of June and asked if I would like to ride in a horse-drawn carriage with my friend and coworker Alyte when it came time for the rodeo, and it felt like a fairy godmother had granted me a wish.
She had scheduled us to take part in the Tuesday parade without knowing it was the same day as my 24th birthday. It was a gift for the ages.
Suddenly, I was whisked into the world I had reported on just a year earlier.
She told me to head to the closet on a Saturday in early July, and I would be fitted for a prim and proper outfit that matched the carriage known for its debut in Oklahoma. Alyte and I got the full treatment as ladies in the W-Heels organization recommended astonishing hats, bold skirts and colorful sashes to tie the costumes together, and they sent us on our way with the grins stretching farther than the width of Wyoming.
We couldn’t wait for the day to come when we’d arrive on Capitol Avenue and hop into the horse-drawn carriages that we had photographed and admired in wonder as outsiders before.
A week and a half later, I arrived early to the pick-up site on the morning of my birthday. My best friend, Lauren Kirk, who was visiting from New Orleans, had helped button my shirt and fix my skirt before walking out of the house, and I was ready to go.
But patience was still needed, as each float, carriage and horseback rider needed to get in line. I spent half an hour catching up with another beloved W-Heels member, Wendy Owen, and we talked about traveling the world and how she got involved with the organization. It was time to go before I knew it, and yet Alyte was nowhere to be found.
She had overslept and awoke with no clue what day it even was – a tough price to pay for her long hours and dedication to the job in the rodeo photographers' pit this week at Frontier Park. Yet somehow she managed to make it to the parade minutes before we were loaded into the carriages, and many visitors might have seen a red-haired beauty sprinting down the streets near the Capitol, trying to catch her ride.
I quickly helped her put on the blouse and tuck it into her skirt, all while she put her hair up and tried to breathe properly again. We were set for the ride of a lifetime, and there’s no other way to describe it.
Wendy held our hands and plopped us into the carriage driven by Marcie Burr and passenger Riley Moore, and we couldn’t help but laugh and smile as soon as the horses started to trot. It was 45 minutes of practicing the perfect royal wave and being greeted by the greater Cheyenne community with open arms.
I found myself on the other side of the fence, thinking the grass might be a little greener here.
There were moments in my childhood when I rode in the Christmas parade as a Girl Scout or for the t-ball team, but it didn’t hold a candle to the Cheyenne Frontier Days parade. I knew our historic costumes, paired with the carriage, represented so much more, a piece of this treasured town and the history of the West.
It also represented what is at the heart of Cheyenne – its people.
Although Alyte and I don’t come from a long line of Wyomingites, and our cowgirl boots are a little new, we were given the honor to represent 127 years of tradition. It wouldn’t have been possible without the genuine and thoughtful women who make up the W-Heels organization, or nearly as fun without the enthusiastic and community-minded crowds who come out to watch and bask in the Cowboy State's heritage.
They truly made this the best birthday yet.
