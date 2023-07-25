Moving to Cheyenne after I graduated college two years ago has brought me many adventures in the expansive and awe-inspiring West.

I’ve explored unbelievable mountain ranges, cheered for broncos bucking off courageous cowboys who jumped on their back, survived three passionate sessions in the Wyoming Legislature, and learned about the undeniable grit and kindness that exists in the Front Range.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

