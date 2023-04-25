Theater-Jaws Play

This image released by Polk & Co. shows promotional art for "The Shark is Broken," a stage play about the making of the blockbuster movie “Jaws.”

 Polk & Co. via AP

NEW YORK — A stage play about the making of the blockbuster movie "Jaws" will soon take a huge bite out of Broadway.

"The Shark is Broken" — co-written and starring the son of one of the film's stars, the late Robert Shaw — will land on The Great White Way this summer, fitting for a play about a Great White Shark.

