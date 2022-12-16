Cowboys-Wenzel

University of Wyoming sophomore guard Brendan Wenzel, center, drives around New Mexico’s Javonté Johnson during the Cowboys’ 93-91 victory on Jan. 22, 2022, at the Arena-Auditorium. 

 Michael Smith/For WyoSports

The 2020-21 season was an unpleasant experience for most college basketball players because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On top of condensed schedules and strict protocols affecting the season nationwide, Brendan Wenzel was also struggling with finding his place within the University of Utah men's basketball program. Then a redshirt freshman, Wenzel made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal midseason and forgo his eligibility for the rest of the season.

