The 2020-21 season was an unpleasant experience for most college basketball players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On top of condensed schedules and strict protocols affecting the season nationwide, Brendan Wenzel was also struggling with finding his place within the University of Utah men's basketball program. Then a redshirt freshman, Wenzel made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal midseason and forgo his eligibility for the rest of the season.
Wenzel played in just two games for the Utes in the 2020-21 season, averaging 5.5 minutes per game.
"I talked to my parents, and I knew Utah wasn’t the right fit for me," Wenzel said. "I just wasn’t getting any better. I was sitting a lot and wasn’t doing anything really productive."
Jeff Linder was in his first season coaching the University of Wyoming when Wenzel entered the portal. Wenzel, a San Antonio, Texas, native, had heard of Linder and decided to reach out and see if the Cowboys had an extra spot in the program for him.
"I knew (assistant coach Ken DeWeese) and Linder and the rest of this coaching staff came over here, so as soon as I entered the portal, I talked to them," Wenzel said. "I always knew they were good coaches, and we’ve always had a good relationship, so I asked them how things were up here. I put all my trust into them, and now, here we are."
Two years later, Wenzel has quietly become one of the Cowboys' leading contributors 10 games into his junior season. Wenzel is averaging 10 points and 4.8 rebounds in 27.5 minutes, which includes seven starts out of eight total appearances.
Wenzel has made slow improvements since transferring to UW. Last year, Wenzel averaged 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while playing in all 34 of the Cowboys' games.
"I’ve been trying to be productive in any way I can, and, for me, that’s shooting the ball, playing defense and rebounding," Wenzel said. "This whole team, over the last 10 games, we’ve been trying to adjust. It’s hard to prepare for injuries and things like that, and we’ve had a lot of them since the beginning of the season.
"It’s all about doing what you can and doing what you can for others and staying locked in for the team."
Wenzel has dealt with a nagging back injury over the last two months and missed a pair of games because of it. Wenzel was unavailable for the Cowboys' season-opening 102-69 win over Colorado Christian and a 66-58 loss to Grand Canyon earlier this month.
Wenzel returned for UW's last two games, a 91-76 win over Texas A&M-Commerce and a 92-65 win over Louisiana Tech. Against Louisiana Tech, Wenzel tied teammate Noah Reynolds with a team-high 20 points.
Wenzel is hoping his back injury is manageable moving forward into conference play.
"My back is feeling good now, and hopefully it stays healthy," Wenzel said. "I’ve been doing a lot of rehab for it. It’s just been spazzing on that left side of my back."
The Cowboys (5-5) have struggled early on in the season with the absence of Mountain West preseason player of the year Graham Ike. UW had a four-game losing streak before snapping it with its win over Texas A&M-Commerce last week.
The rough stretch of nonconference play has shifted the team's priorities in practice, starting with the Cowboys focusing in on more of a defensive mentality.
"I think the biggest difference has mainly been our defense," Wenzel said. "We’ve changed our focus to being in the gaps more and helping each other, and our practices have been more energetic. We’ve just worked on defense and sharing the ball a lot, and I think it’s starting to pay off."
Wenzel learned all about the importance of good defense from growing up playing high school basketball in Texas.
"You can score as many points as you want, but if you don’t play any defense, you’re not going to win a whole lot of games," Wenzel said. "We’ve switched our focus a lot these last couple weeks. We have to guard. We could execute everything right on offense, but if we can’t get a stop, it’s going to be really hard to win games.
"Whenever you buckle down and get stops, it’s going to be really hard to beat you."
Ike's injury has forced a handful of Cowboys to step into bigger roles this season, Wenzel included. But that doesn't mean one individual is shouldering all the weight of replacing a guy like Ike, who averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 33 games last year.
"It’s not like I’m going out there and saying, 'Graham is out, so I have to go out and get more shots up,'" Wenzel said. "I think my teammates have done a really good job in putting me in a position to score. I’m trying to do my job, which is to knock down open threes, play defense, get rebounds and bring energy, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do.
"My teammates and coach Linder have been putting me and everybody else in amazing positions to score and do other things to help the team win."
Ike's return was originally slated for sometime in January, but Linder is still without any concrete answers. In the meantime, Wenzel is focused on doing whatever he can do to help the Cowboys rebound from a shaky start to their much-anticipated season.
Regardless of the adversity Wenzel and his teammates have faced this season, Wenzel said he wouldn't trade it for anything. Thinking back to his days in Utah, Wenzel has no regrets when it comes to transferring to UW.
"I’ve grown into a lot better player from coming here versus if I would have stayed in Utah," Wenzel said. "I put my whole trust into this coaching staff here, and I don’t think I would be the same today if I stayed in Utah.
"I think this was a really big change, but I think it was the right change."