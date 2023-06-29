RAWLINS – There is a unique opportunity to be immersed in the local history by taking a stroll through the downtown area of Rawlins.
Through murals and sculptures placed within the area, depictions of Carbon County’s history can be examined.
The self-guided walking tour features murals that help tell some of the important moments of the area’s history.
Thomas Edison
According to the art tour brochure, which can be found on the Rawlins DDA/Main Street website, www.downtownrawlins.org, artist Sarah Johansson is responsible for creating the “Thomas Edison” mural.
In 1878, Edison made a visit to Carbon County. During his time here, he went fishing in the Sierra Madres.
“As he was casting at Battle Lake, his attention was drawn to the fiber line of his bamboo fishing pole, which he went on to test as suitable filament for the incandescent light bulb,” the brochure states.
That lake is located 70 miles south of Rawlins.
Washington Street Gallery
One of the stops on the tour includes 14 murals, also known as the Washington Street Gallery.
There were a number of artists and residents living in Rawlins that had a hand in creating the murals in 2016.
“This project was designed to bring life, color and art to the pedestrian railroad underpass,” it states.
A depiction of historic downtown Rawlins
Peggy Colson created a mural that depicts historic downtown Rawlins. It features the scenery of the 1940s “when standing at 6th Street and looking down Cedar.”
The brochure adds, “Featuring prominent architecture, such as the Ferguson and Osborne buildings, Miller Block and the circa - 1882 stone church, this mural draws the past and present together.”
Take a gander at the hawk sculptures
Right there in downtown Rawlins, two white hawk sculptures, created by Josh Wiener of Denver, Colorado, can be seen.
“This project is what happens when you have a team of volunteers, businesses and the Rawlins DDA/Main Street staff working together,” the brochure states. “There were 125 artists submitted applications, which a jury process narrowed to three, followed by a community reception to make the final selection.”
A view of Desert Dust
Created by Kerry Hanson, there are six panels that depict the wild stallion, Desert Dust.
According to the brochure, Desert Dust was a famous mustang that, in 1945, was captured by Frank Robbins while leading a band of 12 colts and 18 mares.
“Desert Dust was believed to be the offspring of a Spanish mustang and a Kentucky palomino that escaped in 1903,” it states. “Desert Dust was a true palomino in coloring and markings. Wild horses can still be seen in the Red Desert west of Rawlins, where Desert Dust was captured.”
The history of Big Nose George
In the 1800s, one of the most notorious outlaws of Carbon County was lynched: Big Nose George Parrot
Ben France created a mural that shows various scenes from Parrot’s life.
Of those scenes, there is a stagecoach robbery depicted in the mural, as well as the murder of two deputies near Elk Mountain in 1878, Parrot’s lynching and the gubernatorial inauguration of Dr. Osborne.
The inauguration is so infamous due to the fact that Osborne wore shoes to the event that were made of the skin of Big Nose George.
“Ewe” won’t believe the history behind this sculpture
The Ewe and Lambs Sculpture, placed in front of the Old Union Pacific Train Depot, was donated to the city of Rawlins as a gift by the children of Vern and Della Vivion.
The Vivions were prominent local businesspeople, ranchers and community leaders.
“The statues were created by the esteemed bronze artist Chris Navarro, who is known for his large, monumental bronze sculptures of wildlife, Native American, Western and inspirational subjects in museums and around the country,” the brochure states.
Train Platform
The art tour brochure describes the Train Platform painting as a “personalize your own postcard” mural.
It was created by Peggy Colson and “provides an opportunity for viewers to be a living part of the history depicted.”
The front of the mural depicts a mother and child alongside a conductor that is getting ready to board a Union Pacific train.
The other side of the mural depicts a cattle drive that is moving through town; both include postcard sayings such as, “Wish you were here” and “We had a WILD time in Rawlins, Wyoming.”
Sheep Wagon
“Mural artist Ray J. ‘Pixie’ Martinez showcases the prominence of the sheep industry in the early years of Carbon County,” the brochure states. “Rawlins blacksmith James Candlish is credited with inventing the sheep wagon in 1884.
“Sheep were a big business, as the presence of the Union Pacific Railroad allowed wool and meat to be trans-ported to eastern markets. The sheep wagon and herder portrayed here are at the base of Sheep Mountain, located 10 miles south of Rawlins on Highway 71.”
A look at Carbon County wildlife
Jerry Antolik’s original Rawlins mural has been on display since 1987.
The mural showcases a myriad of Carbon County wildlife like elk, bighorn sheep, deer, pronghorns, cattle and sheep.
According to the brochure, “There are also hidden animals throughout the mural: a cottontail, lynx, coyote, black bear and bald eagle.”
The history of Cattle Kate
Dianne Johansson is the artist behind the mural depicting Ella Watson, also known as Cattle Kate.
On July 20, 1889, Cattle Kate, along with her husband, Jim Averell, were lynched.
A portion of the mural shows a map of the various places and events that shaped their lives.
“These boots weren’t made for walking”
The “His & Hers” cowboy boots sculptures were created by local artists Grant Ventling.
The boots are made from locally found barber wire inland with selenite crystals gathered throughout Carbon County.”
A stroll through Aspen Alley
Sarah Johansson also painted the mural depicting the “towering trees” that make up Aspen Alley, a fixture of Carbon County.
As one of the most spectacular groves in existence, Aspen Alley towers straight and tall 50 feet above,” it states. “See this mural at the Wyoming Frontier Prison, which was used from 1901-1981. Aspen Alley is located 60 miles south of Rawlins as you head south on Highway 71.”
Wildflower Walkabout
Created in 2012 by some of the students who attended the Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County, Wildflower Walkabout is bursting with bright colors
Mormon Trail
“Mother and daughter team Sarah and Dianne Johansson use four panels to depict the treacherous trail taken by Mormon immigrants,” the brochure describes. “The Martin Handcart Co. started the trek late and was trapped 50 miles north of Rawlins where many took shelter in an area now known as Martin’s Cove.
“More than 150 of the pioneers died of exposure and starvation the blizzard of 1856. Dianne Johansson’s mural focuses on the children who perished, whereas Sarah’s focuses on the rescuers, such as Ephram Hanks.”
Mare and Colt Sculpture
Local resident Richard Harrison welded the Mare and Colt Sculpture that is featured on the art tour.
Harrison used scrap metal in the process of creatine the sculpture. For the tails, chains were used; old tractor seats were also utilized for the sculpture