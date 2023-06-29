“It all kind of started when I decided that I didn’t want to wear a veil on my wedding day. That style to me is just very fancy,” she said. “I wanted something a little less formal.”
Morrell said that she realized that she wanted to wear a hat instead.
“But I had never thought that I would look good in hats. So, as anyone else would do, I started looking on Pinterest,” she explained. “Eventually, I came across this YouTube video of this guy, pretty much, using a soldering iron to put in his initials on his hat.
“After seeing that, I said, ‘I could totally do that.’ At the time, my husband had a soldering iron, so I just started practicing.”
The first two pieces she worked on were her grandpa’s old hats.
“From there, after people started seeing pictures of my wedding, they started saying that they wanted a hat from me,” Morrell said. “That’s kind of where it started to explode. I started my own website and an Etsy page.
“Thankfully, the community was very supportive, and I had a lot of friends and family buying hats from me.”
Through her hat business, Morrell said that she has had some “crazy” opportunities come her way.
“I’ve gotten to go to the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR), and I got to make a hat for the senator’s wife,” she said. “I also had one of my hats show up on Monday Night Football; a little girl from Rawlins, who knew?”
For Morrell, the interest in art has been within her from an early age.
“It began way back, probably since I started being able to write my name,” she said. “That’s when I started drawing and coloring.”
One specific memory comes to mind for Morrell when she looks back at the origin of her passion for art.
“My dad has this photo of me dressed up in a ballerina costume and I’m using this old easel my parents gave me to paint. I did that every day, all day,” she said.
Morrell added that she started Elevated Arts as “kind of like, painting boards.”
“I would paint sayings and just kind of random wall art. That’s how Elevated Arts started,” she said. “I started selling them in a local coffee shop. I would just do it out of pallet wood, and I still do that.
“But the hats are what really started it.”
When customizing a hat, Morrell said that the time it takes her to finish one depends on what the design is that the customer requests.
“I can make a lot of additions to a hat. If someone wants two roses and their name on it, that could take me like 30 minutes,” she said. “It really doesn’t take me long at all. But making the hatband itself could take me longer, especially if it needs a lot more fabric, jewels or something like that.”
When it comes to the hat designs that she creates, Morrell said that a lot of people request a certain flower.
“Sunflowers are definitely a huge one. I feel like there are a lot of sunflower lovers out there,” she said. “That’s the design that I've done the most.”
She said that her favorite designs to burn into the hats are the “birthday flower bouquets.”
“A lot of people want to incorporate their families and their children into the design of their hat,” Morrell said. “I think that’s really pretty. It’s just a little piece of them on their hat to show.
“I think that one of the reasons why I love that design so much is that when people have an idea, sometimes they’ll just throw a lot of options out at me. They ask for certain things to be incorporated into the hat and I go from there with it. Seeing that randomness come to life on their hat makes them happy, and it makes me happy.”
Morrell also discussed the reasoning behind why she wanted to rent out a shop to sell her hats out of.
“I found that it was really hard for me to separate home from business. While I was home, I was spending so much time on hats,” she said. “My husband would tell me, ‘You need to take a break. You need to know when to stop.’
“Thankfully, I had been talking with my neighbor about renting this place, but I just never really had the money to do it. But this business started taking off, so I made the decision to move forward with renting out the space.”
She added that she likes the idea of other small businesses being able to utilize the space.
“I really would like, for instance, people who do macrame to come in and do a macrame class in the shop. Even though this is not a very big space, it has a lot of potential,” Morrell said. “I really just want to thrive in that way of making it community based.
“A lot of people in town have such amazing and creative work. It would be great for them to just come here and show it off on like a Saturday or a pop-up shop; something like that.”