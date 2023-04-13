The spring season is the perfect opportunity for reserve players to catch the attention of the coaching staff.

Evan Svoboda, a redshirt sophomore for the University of Wyoming, has done just that this offseason. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound quarterback has been making a solid argument to be the Cowboys' backup quarterback behind Andrew Peasley this fall.

