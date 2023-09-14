RAWLINS -- On Saturday, Sept. 9, a group of nurses, respiratory techs, lab techs and EMTs who were employed at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in years past gathered for a reunion.
Karen Henman, a nurse that worked at MHCC from 1982 - 2002, organized the reunion for "MCHH Old Timers."
The group gathered at the Rochelle Golf Course for the celebration.
"When visited by a couple co-workers this spring, I felt a really strong calling to gather together the rest of the MHCC 'old-timer employees' from about the 1970s to early 2000s. With the magic of Facebook and word of mouth, plans for the gathering came to life, and on Sept. 9, 25 former employees gathered at Rochelle Golf Course to share stories and reminisce about those Good Old Days at MHCC," Henman said. "In those days, we were more family than co-workers.
"We did it all, as the pool of staff was so small, you could work your shift and get called back in to cover another shift, maybe not even in your own department. We shared many heartaches and joys in our professional and personal lives throughout the years."
She added, "What a joy it was to come together again and catch up with each other’s lives. Plans are already in the works for the next gathering, which will be in 2025."
The following former employees attended the reunion:
Sharon Allen
Doug Andrew
Kim Brungardt Hytrek
Marge Christiansen
Laura Clark
Barb Clegg
Jerry Clemons
Sindy Eichenberger
Peggy Graf
Karen Henman
Marilyn Moore
Kim Morse
Deena Neal
Janet Ommen
Kelly Rutz
Kim Russell
Jeannie Shears
Pam Steinhoff
Karen Sun
Diane Dier Strupler
Jim Woods
Nancy Woods
Deb Zimmerman
Bev Young
Vivian Russell
Henman said that some of them traveled as far away as Texas and Arizona to be at the reunion.
