RAWLINS -- On Saturday, Sept. 9, a group of nurses, respiratory techs, lab techs and EMTs who were employed at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in years past gathered for a reunion. 

Karen Henman, a nurse that worked at MHCC from 1982 - 2002, organized the reunion for "MCHH Old Timers."

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus