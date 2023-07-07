Every minute Collin Gillespie was on the practice court inside Ball Arena felt like a sigh of relief.

The Nuggets guard hasn’t played in a live basketball game in a year due to a leg fracture, so the moments spent sprinting down the floor with Jamal Murray, guarding second-round pick Jalen Pickett and working on his 3-point stroke during summer league practices were a blessing.

