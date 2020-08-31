Name: Aaron Roberts
Residence: 1155 Verlan Way, Cheyenne WY 82009
Profession: Chief of Information Technology, Wyoming Game and Fish Department
Education: Masters, Computer Resources and Information Management; Bachelors, Computer Information Systems
Experience: Almost 30-years in the technology career field. Long time Laramie County resident and supporter of Laramie Country Community College. Previous role at Wyoming Department of Education as the Director of the Information Management Division.
Website: https://aaron4lccc.com/
What motivated you to run for this position?
As a longtime resident of Laramie County, Laramie County Community College has and is a foundational institution in our community. I have a passion for educational opportunities and a willingness to serve my community. We as leaders must ensure that high quality educational opportunities are available not only for our community and the communities around us but for the entire State. I believe that with my talents and expertise I could be a driving factor in the college’s success.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
1) At the present time, I would consider the first to be the effect the global pandemic has had on institutions of higher education. The safety, health and well-being of our staff and students is of utmost importance and unfortunately there is no one solution to effectively alleviate the personal and financial burden that has been inflicted. We must take a multilayered safety and security approach and examine ways to approach this situation encompassing hybrid learning opportunities that utilize various modes of instruction.
2) There will soon be a shortage of qualified personnel in health care, cyber security, plumbing, carpentry, welding, and electrical; just to name a few. It is important to grow the career and technical education programs giving students the necessary skills to succeed in these fields. A robust career technical program would provide training to keep some of the younger generation in Wyoming demonstrating we have the skillsets and work force to meet various business needs; incentivizing them to bring their organizations to Wyoming.
3) Recruitment and retention of highly qualified teachers. The goal is grow our already established educational programs while introducing new ones. Recruiting and retaining highly qualified instructors is key to this goal. With the increase in high quality learning opportunities, LCCC’s reputation for high quality, real world, applicable training and education would grow with the goal of being knowing as one of the best community colleges in the nation.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
As a Republican, there are always going to be differences of opinions between my opponents and myself. I prefer to welcome the differences, exploring the various thought processes, and be open minded enough to find best solutions; even if they are not mine.