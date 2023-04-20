Abandoned Oil Wells

In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. Land managers in one of the top oil and gas producing states in the U.S. have plugged more than 200 inactive wells on state trust lands. 

 Associated Press/File

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 200 inactive oil and natural gas wells in New Mexico have been plugged as land managers have tried to crack down on producers as part of an accountability and enforcement program in one of the top producing states in the U.S., officials said Wednesday.

The State Land Office estimates it has saved taxpayers at least $20 million in cleanup costs over the past few years by having the industry pick up the tab.

