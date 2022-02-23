...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind chills 25
to 40 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the Western Nebraska Panhandle.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous wind chills may cause frostbite in as
little as 5 minutes. Hypothermia can also set in quickly if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens.
Volunteers process Laramie County absentee ballots Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, inside the Laramie County Governmental Complex. According to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee, more than 11,000 voters have returned their absentee ballots, and volunteers were allowed to process those ballots on Thursday and Friday in hopes of being able to process election results more quickly Tuesday night. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A bill that would allow for county clerks to begin processing absentee ballots before the polls close on Election Day passed the Wyoming House of Representatives on second reading Wednesday, but with an amendment making it a felony to share or otherwise deal inappropriately with election results.
The possible consequences in House Bill 52, "Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots," now include not more than five years in prison and a fine of $10,000, but also the revocation of the right to vote, the bringer of the amendment, Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, said. Neiman said he did have a discussion with some county clerks about the amendment, and he said they “were supportive” of the penalty.
“Because of all of the issues we are dealing with with election integrity, and the problems that we see, we wanted to put some real teeth into this,” he said. “If somebody does take it upon themselves to transmit or to share information in regards to potentially numbers or whatever, there is a real, tangible, very effective deterrent out there.
“If you are out there messing around, and you’re offering information early, then you need to be punished for it, and ultimately lose your input and your ability to vote,” Neiman continued.
Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, said she would caution against such a penalty, as most poll workers are retired volunteers. Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, asked if the amendment would include a fiscal note to cover the incarceration of senior citizens in Wyoming.
Rep. Dan Zwonitizer, R-Cheyenne, said the proposed penalty does fit with other punishable election-related offenses, including unlawful opening of a ballot box or unlawful possession of a key.
Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, said he supported the amendment, asking what reason there was to not include a felony penalty in the legislation.
“This conversation is very concerning to me,” Gray said. “These are really serious violations. Tampering with these elections, which we heard yesterday wouldn’t happen, wasn’t going to happen, if it is not going to happen, what is the problem with putting in a serious, felony violation if there is tampering or other mischief with these ballots?”
Carrie Haderlie is a longtime freelance reporter from Saratoga who, among other subjects, is covering this year's legislative session for the WTE. She can be reached by email to news@wyomingnews.com.