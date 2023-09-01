Conference Realignment Football

In this Niv. 19, 2022, file photo, Stanford defensive lineman Jaxson Moi tackles California running back Jaydn Ott during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif.

 Associated Press

The Atlantic Coast Conference voted Friday to add Stanford, California and SMU next year, providing a landing spot for two more schools from the disintegrating Pac-12 and creating a fourth super conference in major college sports.

The move provides the ACC a windfall of revenue for its current members.

