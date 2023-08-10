The Atlantic Coast Conference presidents chose not to vote Wednesday night on whether to add Stanford and California to the league, keeping the schools in limbo as they look for an escape from the crumbling Pac-12, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the neither the ACC nor the schools were speaking publicly about internal discussions.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus