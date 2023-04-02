ROCK SPRINGS – “Art not only serves it’s purpose of providing us beauty and giving us something to think about, but it provides us an opportunity for people who are marginalized, not represented, to challenge the dominant paradigms, and show us that they’re there and to show us that they’re important,” said Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson during the third annual Mayor’s Arts Awards.
The event was held at White Mountain Library on Friday, March 31, to honor and celebrate art in Sweetwater County.
Rock Springs resident Joe Barbuto played the electric piano as guests arrived.
Mickelson added, “It’s exceptionally good that we as a community come together to recognize the value and enrichment that art provides to our community.”
Kenny “My Darling Starling” McCormack, the owner and operator of The Starling Company, a local drag theater company, sang “Wicked Little Town” from their upcoming production, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Jerad Leisch, one of the live musicians from the production and guitarist from local rock alternative band, Atlas Falls, accompanied McCormack.
Michael Lange from the Wyoming Arts Council could not attend the event as a result of poor road conditions due to inclement weather.
“Economy is very much affected by art. Fortunately, not as much in Wyoming, as other states, so it gives us room to grow in this," Debora Soulé, director of the Community Fine Arts Center, noted. "Wyoming ranks 48th in the U.S. for American art and culture, but the value added has increased though. It was up 12% from 2020-2021. Here, in Rock Springs, we have all witnessed the arts. We have talented people in our state.”
According to Soulé, the average compensation for wage and salary jobs in the arts and culture in Wyoming is over $76,000, compared to the average salary across all sectors in Wyoming of $69,000.
“So, it does pay to get into the arts!”
Soulé pointed out that art can play a huge role in health and well-being; art and creativity are one of the most effective treatments for trauma, depression and anxiety, she said.
“I’m serious. If I didn’t paint every day, you wouldn’t want to be near me right now.”
The recipients for the 2023 Mayor’s Arts Awards are the following:
David Gutierrez:
A multi-talented artist, Gutierrez has been an educator, graphic designer, and fine art photographer.
He is also dedicated to the Actor’s Mission, serving as a board member, actor, director, set and graphic designer. During play rehearsals, he is coaching, motivating and sharing his knowledge on all aspects of theater.
His has spent decades working as a graphic designer with established design firms. For the last several years he has been a freelance artist, creating for Deep Wild Journal, Green River Urban Renewal Agency and numerous local businesses.
“There’s a lot that I take pride in when I think of this town. Yes, it has to do with family, but it has to do with community,” Gutierrez expressed in his acceptance speech. “This little town has got a Nexus of creative energy. It’s underestimated, in general because we have the audacity to live in a desert!”
As a photographer, Gutierrez has always appreciated the natural beauty of Sweetwater County.
“If you get off that Interstate, five or six miles in either direction, you're going to see spectacular scenery,” he said.
Rock Springs Box Art Committee:
The Rock Springs Box Art Committee started in 2019 when organizing members Susie von Ahrens and Peggy Larson contacted Ron Wild with Rocky Mountain Power about the idea. Their idea of a “Power of Art” project hit the ground running and along with several volunteer members, the committee did the research, contacted potential donors and organized the fundraising to make it happen in Rock Springs.
Motorists and pedestrians can see 30 utility boxes all around Rock Springs showcasing the work of local artists. Working with the Rock Springs International Day Committee, the boxes in Bunning Park now have international themed artwork.
“We put this committee together for the love we have for Rock Springs and the people in Rock Springs,” said Peg Larson, box art committee member. “It brings happiness to our community and we have a great community.”
Rocky Mountain Power:
Rocky Mountain Power received recognition for their continual support of our community’s cultural events and projects.
The company’s employees serve as volunteers, particularly Ron Wild, who not only organizes the financial support, but he, as an individual, volunteers for many of these events.
“The bottom line is it's not about a person, it's not about an organization; it's about a community coming together and working to make things better today than they were yesterday.” said Wild, regional business manager for Rocky Mountain Power.
Marni Christensen:
Christensen is a dedicated professional photographer who specializes in pet portraiture. After completing an associate’s degree from Western Wyoming Community College, she continued her education receiving both the Certified Adobe Photoshop Expert and Master of Photography degree from the Professional Photographers of America.
Christensen volunteers and donates many hours to helping both the Red Desert Humane Society and Rock Springs Animal Control creating animated, colorful photos of the pets available for adoption. Using her knowledge, equipment and time, she is able to capture the personalities of these dogs and cats. By showing these animals in the best way possible and promoting them on social media, dozens of potential pet owners have been brought into both facilities ready to give an animal it’s 'forever' home.
Christensen has also raised thousands of dollars the last two years holding pet portrait sessions as well as a printed calendar, with proceeds raised going to the Humane Society.
As a professional, she creates images and web designs for businesses in the area.
“Art is more than just a form of entertainment,” said Christensen. “It’s a vital part of our human experience. Art inspires, challenges and connects us to the world around us.”
“I am fortunate that my art allows me to make a positive real-world impact,” she added. “I pledge to continue to use my talents to enrich the lives of others to promote the importance of the arts and culture in their daily lives.”
The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County painted center pieces for the tables and students from the Rock Springs High School culinary class made cheesecake cups for the attendees.