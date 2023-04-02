ROCK SPRINGS – “Art not only serves it’s purpose of providing us beauty and giving us something to think about, but it provides us an opportunity for people who are marginalized, not represented, to challenge the dominant paradigms, and show us that they’re there and to show us that they’re important,” said Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson during the third annual Mayor’s Arts Awards.

The event was held at White Mountain Library on Friday, March 31, to honor and celebrate art in Sweetwater County.

