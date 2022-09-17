Home for sale

This is a home for sale in the Sheridan area. Tracee Davis/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – As interest rates shoot up, some buyers are turning to a different, and slightly more risky type of mortgage.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, known as ARMs, have seen an uptick in popularity recently as home shoppers, eager to avoid soaring interest rates amid a torrid housing market, are turning to these loans in order to nab a cheaper rate.

