...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO
11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected Wednesday. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...After a brief lull overnight, more snow will be develop
across the entire area tomorrow.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight MST
tonight. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Wednesday to
11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Adult Institute for the Preston North, Preston South and Franklin stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be resuming classes Thursday, Jan. 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The course of study for 2022 is the Old Testament. Teachers are Trish Checketts and Dawna Gleason.
“We’re an Old Testament church. This is illustrated by the fact that the powers and keys we profess to have today were given to the Prophet Joseph Smith by... Elijah, Elias, and Abraham,” said Elder Bruce R. McConkie. “The story that runs through the Old Testament and connects everything is the story of a covenant people, of God’s covenant with them and how it affected their lives and what happened when they violated those covenants.”
The free classes sponsored by the Preston North Stake will be held at the LDS Seminary building, 151 S. 100 East, Preston. Ages 18 and over are invited to attend. There is no cost to attend. “Please be aware that masks are encouraged but not required. Social Place distancing is encouraged,” said Trish Checketts.
The first class on Jan. 6 will study Genesis 1-3. A bookmark with the schedule of what will be studied each week is available. The classes will also be listed in the Preston Citizen weekly calendar.
If you have questions, contact Checketts at 208-317-4782 or Gleason at 208-760-9306.