Protesters stand on a corner during a rally in support of the LGBTQ+ community Saturday in Jackson Town Square.

 ARMOND FEFFER/JACKSON HOLE NEWS&GUIDE

JACKSON — Underpinning the signs and music, cars honking, people cheering and chanting was the weight of serious concern Saturday as more than 100 people gathered on the Town Square to rally for the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are such a small community, and our voices really need to be heard,” Sophie Nielsen, a high school student at Mountain Academy, said at the rally. “Every person matters, and we hope this will make a difference by showing our community that there are safe places.”

