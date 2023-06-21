The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...
Southern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...
Southeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 430 PM MDT.
* At 338 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 8 miles east of Albin to 9 miles south of Oliver
Campground to near Panorama Point, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Kimball, Pine Bluffs, Albin, Oliver Campground, Oliver Reservoir,
Kimball Airport, Harrisburg, Panorama Point and Bushnell.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 398 and 402.
Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 28.
This replaces the Severe Thunderstorm Warning which was previously
in effect for the warned area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for the Panhandle
of Nebraska...and southeastern Wyoming.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 350 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER KIMBALL MORRILL
SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BILL,
BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK,
DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON,
KIMBALL, LARAMIE, LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY,
TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
Affidavit: Suspect said he 'thought he killed' Cheyenne strangulation victim
CHEYENNE — Charles R. Karn, 19, could face up to 20 years in prison, court filings indicate, after his arrest last week on suspicion of strangling his partner.
Karn will face one count of aggravated assault and battery (serious bodily injury), one count of strangulation of a household member (throat or neck) and one count of domestic battery (first offense).
The charges would carry a cumulative 20 years and six months in prison, if the maximum sentence was imposed. On June 15, police answered a 911 hangup at a camper in the 4700 block of Cactus Way. Police arrived to find Karn’s alleged victim — now known to be 19-year-old Phoenix Cerenil — unresponsive.
Cerenil was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.
As of Tuesday, no new charges were filed for Karn after Cerenil’s death. The Laramie County District Attorney’s office was unavailable for comment.
According to a sworn affidavit of probable cause by CPD Officer Allison Baca, Cerenil suffered an anoxic brain injury with “prolonged oxygen deprivation to her brain.” A doctor at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, upon arrival, noted her condition as “extremely poor.”
Karn claimed he pushed Cerenil off of their bed during a sexual interaction and that she “must have hit her head on the table near the bed,” according to Baca’s report.
Officers asked him if they had an argument, which the officer reports that he denied. He said they, instead, had a “disagreement” about their relationship and his legal problems.
“When asked about possible injuries on Cerenil, Karn stated she may have bruises on her arms from wrestling with each other prior to today, but denied they wrestled today,” Baca’s report states.
There were also multiple bruises and abrasions on Karn, the officer noted.
The report noted that officers spoke with Candice Lucas, who officers say received a call from Karn the morning of the incident reporting that Cerenil was not breathing.
Lucas’ husband, Frank Lucas, told police that she mentioned that “Karn ‘thought he killed Phoenix.’”
Officers reached out to Candice Lucas for next of kin information on Cerenil a few hours after the incident, where they said she offered more information.
“What did he tell you?” the officer reported asking Candice Lucas in a text message.
“That he strangled her after she bit him,” Candice responded to the officer.
Karn will have a preliminary hearing in circuit court Friday.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.