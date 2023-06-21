CHEYENNE — Charles R. Karn, 19, could face up to 20 years in prison, court filings indicate, after his arrest last week on suspicion of strangling his partner.

Karn will face one count of aggravated assault and battery (serious bodily injury), one count of strangulation of a household member (throat or neck) and one count of domestic battery (first offense).

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

