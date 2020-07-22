Name: Affie Ellis
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: 3009 Carey Ave., Cheyenne
Profession: Attorney and small business owner
Education: B.S. University of Wyoming
J.D. University of Colorado
Experience: First elected in 2016 to the Wyoming Senate
What motivated you to run for this position?
When I first ran, I promised to represent this district with facts, information and action. I have kept that promise, touring businesses, supporting non-profits, talking with families, students and community leaders. I have not only taken a conservative position on issues, such as rejecting tax increases, but have successfully tackled issues to support workforce development and our community colleges. I have worked to create new private sector jobs by providing a regulatory framework that allows Uber and Lyft to do business in Wyoming while keeping impaired drivers off the road. I have fought to make sure our children have the knowledge and skills to compete in an economy that is becoming increasingly reliant on technology, notably through supporting K-12 computer science. I have worked to make our streets safer, particularly for school children getting on and off their school buses. I have a proven track record of getting things done.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Listening to people within every neighborhood of this Senate District remains my priority. Amazing things happen when you listen – you learn. First and foremost, citizens in Wyoming are concerned about their jobs and economic recovery. Thousands of people have lost their jobs, many have experienced salary reductions and businesses are stressed to keep their doors open. Families and business owners must have a stable tax and regulatory climate. I have always believed that government leaders should make decisions about Wyoming’s budget that reflect how families manage their finances. If a family member loses a job, they cut back on spending and rely on savings before asking others to pay their bills. Wyoming should do the same before imposing new or higher taxes on the working middle-class, especially during this unprecedented economic downturn. We must get Wyoming back to work.
Second, there is no doubt that Wyoming’s energy economy suffered before the COVID-19 pandemic began. While these last few months have been challenging for families and businesses, hopefully we have come to appreciate where goods are made and how they are transported. We have become over-reliant on foreign countries for manufacturing. We must work to bring the production of goods and services back to the United States and Wyoming in particular. Accordingly, businesses need a strong, well-trained workforce. More can and must be done to provide affordable and flexible job training and skill development for those people who are already living and working in Wyoming. We invested in the Hathaway Scholarship for our children – now is the time to similarly invest in those who are working in Wyoming and who are looking for new careers and employment opportunities.
Finally, Wyoming spends half of its $3 billion budget on K-12 education. I have three children in public schools and it is critical that we continue investing in quality teachers and resources that impact our classrooms. With concerns about Wyoming’s budget and projected fiscal deficit, we need a funding model that ensures precious funds for education flow first and foremost to classrooms – not to increasing six-figure administrative salaries.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
COVID-19 is testing the strength of our economy and the resolve of our country. Leaders must remain dedicated and focused on keeping our communities safe without shutting down our economy. Protecting our jobs affects every working family in Wyoming. There is no silver bullet to get us through these challenging times. We need problem-solvers who bring ideas – not rhetoric. Getting Wyoming back to work is my top priority.
Second, Wyoming enjoyed the benefits of a booming energy economy and prior legislators became accustomed to spending. Wyoming must refrain from taking on any new projects until the economy recovers while maintaining roads, transmission lines and other critical infrastructure that keep our economy moving.
Finally, we need leaders with the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running. I’ve studied our statutes, brought ideas to the Capitol and have effectively passed laws. Cheyenne deserves someone who lead and have an impact.