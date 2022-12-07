WCup Iran United States Soccer

Goalkeeper Matt Turner of the United States celebrates after the World Cup Group B soccer match against Iran on Nov. 30, 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

 Ricardo Mazalan/AP

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Now the United States men's soccer team recedes into the background of American sports for the next 3 1/2 years.

While the Americans' four World Cup matches averaged 12.2 million viewers on Fox, their 27 games on rated English-language networks from the start of 2020 through this fall averaged 668,000, according to Nielsen.


