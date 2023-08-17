Air Force Streamlined Jet

This image provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a rendering of a blended-wing body prototype aircraft. 

 U.S. Air Force via AP

The U.S. Air Force will invest $235 million to help a start-up manufacturer build a jet with a blended-wing body that officials say could provide greater range and efficiency for military tankers and cargo planes and perhaps eventually be used to carry airline passengers.

JetZero and the Air Force, which announced the award Wednesday, say they hope that the full-size demonstrator plane will be ready to fly in 2027.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus