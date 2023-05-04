Alabama Coach Fired Baseball

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from an NCAA baseball game in the bottom of the second inning against LSU, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La.

 Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP

Alabama fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon on Thursday after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated "the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees."

No details were disclosed on why Bohannon was let go after five years on the job, but the firing came three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio's top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games. Pennsylvania and New Jersey have since followed suit.

 

