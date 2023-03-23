Alabama Pro Day Football

Former Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban says his quarterback , Bryce Young, is the best prospect in the upcoming NFL draft.

Now, the star Alabama passer and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is trying to convince NFL teams — the Carolina Panthers, in particular — that the Crimson Tide coach is right, from the combine to Thursday's pro day at his old practice facility.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus