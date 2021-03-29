ROCK SPRINGS -- Shannon Alam received a promotion to vice president branch operations manager at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of Commerce Bank of Wyoming, announced that the Board of Directors approved the promotion at the bank’s 2021 annual meeting.
Alam has been with Commerce Bank of Wyoming since 2008 and has been instrumental in the continued success of the bank and growth at CBWY, according to a press release. She started as a teller and was promoted to the personal banking/teller supervisory role in 2013 where she’s continued in her successful role to date.
“We take officer promotions very seriously and carefully consider each promotion. Please join me in congratulating Shannon,” Jacobson said.
