Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Niobrara County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County Counties. In Nebraska, Dawes, Box Butte, North Sioux and South Sioux Counties. This includes the cities of Cheyenne, Lusk, Torrington, and Chadron. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 3 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage and travel difficulties. &&