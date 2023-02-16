Alaska Carbon Plan

People rally in support of renewable energy policies, such as strengthening a renewable energy fund, across from the Alaska Capitol on Feb. 3, 2023, in Juneau, Alaska. Some environmentalists are skeptical of legislation proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy that aims to capitalize on carbon storage and carbon markets.

 Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska — Oil-dependent Alaska has long sought ways to fatten its coffers and move away from the fiscal whiplash of oil's boom-and-bust cycles.

The newest idea, promoted by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, would have the state capitalize on its oil and gas expertise to tap into a developing industry — carbon storage — as a way to generate new revenues without curtailing the extraction industries that underpin Alaska's economy. It's also being pitched as a potential way for petroleum and mining companies to head off legal challenges over greenhouse gas impacts.

Associated Press reporter Mead Gruver contributed from Cheyenne.

