...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and the Interstate 80 Summit
eastward across Laramie County. This includes the cities of
Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Sunday evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. unless otherwise stated. For more information, visit the website acplwy.org, call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
Ongoing:
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a picture book outdoors; start with page one outside the front doors. Check back for a new book each week.
Book Clubs: ACPL hosts a wide variety of book clubs that meet virtually, indoors or outdoors (weather permitting). View the book clubs at bookclubs.acplwy.org.
ACPL Outreach Delivery: Monthly scheduled outreach and delivery services to local retirement residences and to individuals in need of home delivery services due to pregnancy, age, disability, injury or illness. Please contact Ismael at 307-460-2463 for more information.
MONDAY, JAN. 2
Cozy Mystery Book Club, 2-3:30 p.m.: A book club for those who like their mysteries light on sex and violence, and particularly enjoy amateur sleuths.
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
ACPL Board Meeting, 4-5:30 p.m.: Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m. and are open to the public. Meet in the large meeting room.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
Enroll Wyoming Open Enrollment, 10-5 p.m.: A health insurance navigator will be present to help with the sign-up process for the Marketplace for Affordable Health Insurance. Appointments are required. Call 211 or 1-888-425-7138. You can also contact Parker Anderson at parker@enrollwyo.org, 307-509-0508 or Dasa Robertson at dasa.robertson@crmcwy.org, 307-214-0786.