Laramie Hours:
• Open six days a week 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Wednesdays
Centennial Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.—3 p.m.; Monday: 5-7 p.m.
Rock River Hours:
• Wednesday and Friday: 11 a.m.—3 p.m.
Bookmobile Hours:
• Wednesday: Washington Park, 3-5 p.m.
• Alternating Thursday, starting Jan. 5: Lincoln Community Center, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
• Alternating Thursday, starting Jan. 12: Linford Elementary, 3-5 p.m.
The events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. unless otherwise stated. For more information, visit the website acplwy.org, call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
Ongoing:
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a picture book outdoors; start with page one outside the front doors. Check back for a new book each week.
Book Clubs: ACPL hosts a wide variety of book clubs that meet virtually, indoors or outdoors (weather permitting). View the book clubs at bookclubs.acplwy.org.
ACPL Outreach Delivery: Monthly scheduled outreach and delivery services to local retirement residences and to individuals in need of home delivery services due to pregnancy, age, disability, injury or illness. Please contact Ismael at 307-460-2463 for more information.
MONDAY, JAN. 9
Breastfeeding Coalition, 10-11 a.m.: Free, drop-in group featuring professional lactation support. Meet and engage with other mothers and pregnant women to support, protect and normalize breastfeeding.
Heiwana Senshido, 6-7 p.m.: Learn the basics of meditation, healing and practical self-defense applications with Simanson Sensei. For more information call 719-375-9136 or email simanson82@gmail.com
TUESDAY, JAN. 10
Wyoming’s OSPA Band and the Tree of Gernika, 7:30-9 p.m.: The band will present poetry and music of the nineteenth century Basque troubadour Joxe Mari Iparragirre. Performance will include traditional dance music from Basque communities in the West.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
Heiwana Senshido, 6-7 p.m.: Learn the basics of meditation, healing and practical self-defense applications with Simanson Sensei. For more information call 719-375-9136 or email simanson82@gmail.com
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
Murder Club, 7-9 p.m.: A book club for fans of “Serial,” “My Favorite Murder” and “Forensic Files.” Each month we’ll delve into infamous murders, serial killers and other true crime topics. Meet in the library’s large meeting room. For more information or to join contact Bailey at bmurray@acplwy.org.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
Heiwana Senshido, 6-7 p.m.: Learn the basics of meditation, healing and practical self-defense applications with Simanson Sensei. For more information call 719-375-9136 or email simanson82@gmail.com.