Laramie Hours:
• Open six days a week 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Wednesdays
Centennial Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.; Monday: 5-7 p.m.
Rock River Hours:
• Wednesday and Friday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Bookmobile Hours:
• Monday: Undine Park, 3-5 p.m.
• Tuesday: Scout Park, 3-5 p.m.
• Wednesday: Washington Park, 3-5 p.m.
• Alternating Thursday: Lincoln Community Center, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
• Alternating Friday: Linford Elementary School, 3-5 p.m.
The events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. unless otherwise stated. For more information, visit the website acplwy.org, call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
Ongoing:
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a picture book outdoors; start with page one outside the front doors. Check back for a new book each week.
Book Clubs: ACPL hosts a wide variety of book clubs that meet virtually, indoors or outdoors (weather permitting). View the book clubs at bookclubs.acplwy.org.
ACPL Outreach Delivery: Monthly scheduled outreach and delivery services to local retirement residences and to individuals in need of home delivery services due to pregnancy, age, disability, injury or illness. Please contact Ismael at 307-460-2463 for more information.
SUNDAY, NOV. 13
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: For more information, visit the ACPL Facebook page at facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.
MONDAY, NOV. 14
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Items half price Monday. For more information, visit the ACPL Facebook page at facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.
Snack and Study, 3:45-5 p.m.: Study and fill up on some much needed brain fuel with snacks and study space provided free of charge. Open to high school and college students.
Collage Club, 5-5:30 p.m.: Create whatever your heart desires with the tools at hand. Supplies will be provided free of charge. Open to middle and high school students.
Heiwana Senshido, 6-7 p.m.: Learn the basics of meditation, healing and practical self-defense applications with Simanson Sensei. For more information call 719-375-9136 or email simanson82@gmail.com
TUESDAY, NOV. 15
Book Babies, 10-10:30 a.m.: Babies and caretakers are invited for a short story time in the ACPL large meeting room filled with fun, baby-approved bounces, songs, rhymes and early literacy and child development tips. Siblings are also welcome. Guardians must stay with their children during the program.
Breastfeeding Café, 10-11 a.m.: A free, drop-in, informal breastfeeding support group featuring professional lactation support. Meet in the large meeting room to engage with other mothers and pregnant women to support, protect and normalize breastfeeding.
Test Tube Tuesday, 3:45-5 p.m.: Open to elementary and middle school age children to participate in a hands-on, STEM related activity. Guardians must stay with children during the program.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16
Heiwana Senshido, 6-7 p.m.: Learn the basics of meditation, healing and practical self-defense applications with Simanson Sensei. For more information call 719-375-9136 or email simanson82@gmail.com
THURSDAY, NOV. 17
Family Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.: Enjoy stories and a craft in the children’s area. Open to everyone.
YAK!, 3:45-5 p.m.: For teens ages 12-17 in the ACPL large meeting room for crafts, games and more.
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
Young Writers Program, 3:45-5:15 p.m.: NaNoWriMo and ACPL are holding a weekly writing program. At the end of the program, a group of authors will select their favorite works and the winners will recieve a prize. Open to anyone ages 12-17.
Heiwana Senshido, 6-7 p.m.: Learn the basics of meditation, healing and practical self-defense applications with Simanson Sensei. For more information call 719-375-9136 or email simanson82@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
Family Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m.: Join Clara in the ACPL large meeting room for toddler and preschool story time.
Lego Club, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Work on your own or with others to create whatever you can imagine. Guardians must stay with younger children during the event. Free for children and teens.