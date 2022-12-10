Laramie Hours:
• Open six days a week 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Wednesdays
• ACPL will be closed Dec. 25 — Jan. 1.
Centennial Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.; Monday: 5-7 p.m.
• The Centennial Branch will be closed Dec. 23 — Jan. 1.
Rock River Hours:
• Wednesday and Friday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
• The Rock River Branch will be closed Dec. 28 and Dec. 30.
Bookmobile Hours:
• Wednesday: Washington Park, 3-5 p.m.
• Alternating Thursday: Lincoln Community Center, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
• The Bookmobile will not be out Dec. 17 — Jan. 3.
The events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. unless otherwise stated. For more information, visit the website acplwy.org, call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
Ongoing:
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a picture book outdoors; start with page one outside the front doors. Check back for a new book each week.
Book Clubs: ACPL hosts a wide variety of book clubs that meet virtually, indoors or outdoors (weather permitting). View the book clubs at bookclubs.acplwy.org.
ACPL Outreach Delivery: Monthly scheduled outreach and delivery services to local retirement residences and to individuals in need of home delivery services due to pregnancy, age, disability, injury or illness. Please contact Ismael at 307-460-2463 for more information.
MONDAY, DEC. 12
Snack and Study, 3:45-5 p.m.: Study and fill up on some much needed brain fuel with snacks and study space provided free of charge. Open to high school and college students.
Collage Club, 5-5:30 p.m.: Create whatever your heart desires with the tools at hand. Supplies will be provided free of charge. Open to middle and high school students.
Heiwana Senshido, 6-7 p.m.: Learn the basics of meditation, healing and practical self-defense applications with Simanson Sensei. For more information call 719-375-9136 or email simanson82@gmail.com
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
Book Babies, 10-10:30 a.m.: Babies and caretakers are invited for a short story time in the ACPL large meeting room filled with fun, baby-approved bounces, songs, rhymes and early literacy and child development tips. Siblings are also welcome. Guardians must stay with their children during the program.
Breastfeeding Café, 10-11 a.m.: A free, drop-in, informal breastfeeding support group featuring professional lactation support. Meet in the large meeting room to engage with other mothers and pregnant women to support, protect and normalize breastfeeding.
Test Tube Tuesday, 3:45-5 p.m.: Open to elementary and middle school age children to participate in a hands-on, STEM related activity. Guardians must stay with children during the program.
Book Reading: Anna Hogeland and Lisa Kinney, 7-8:30 p.m.: The authors will give readings on their recent books, “The Long Answer” and “Annalopé Cafe,” respectively. The event will be in-person, though Hogeland will attend virtually.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
Heiwana Senshido, 6-7 p.m.: Learn the basics of meditation, healing and practical self-defense applications with Simanson Sensei. For more information call 719-375-9136 or email simanson82@gmail.com
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
Enroll Wyoming Open Enrollment, 10-5 p.m.: A health insurance navigator will be present to help with the sign-up process for the Marketplace for Affordable Health Insurance. Appointments are required. Call 211 or 1-888-425-7138. You can also contact Parker Anderson at parker@enrollwyo.org, 307-509-0508 or Dasa Robertson at dasa.robertson@crmcwy.org, 307-214-0786.
Family Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.: Enjoy stories and a craft in the children’s area. Open to everyone.
YAK!, 3:45-5 p.m.: For teens ages 12-17 in the ACPL large meeting room for crafts, games and more.
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
Heiwana Senshido, 6-7 p.m.: Learn the basics of meditation, healing and practical self-defense applications with Simanson Sensei. For more information call 719-375-9136 or email simanson82@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
Family Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m.: Join Clara in the ACPL large meeting room for toddler and preschool story time.
Lego Club, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Work on your own or with others to create whatever you can imagine. Guardians must stay with younger children during the event. Free for children and teens.