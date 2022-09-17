Laramie Hours:
• Open six days a week 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Wednesdays
Centennial Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
• Monday 5-7 p.m.
Rock River Hours:
• Wednesday and Friday: Noon–4 p.m.
The events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. unless otherwise stated. For more information, visit the website acplwy.org, call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
Ongoing:
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a picture book outdoors; start with page 1 outside the front doors. Check back for a new book each week.
Book Clubs: ACPL hosts a wide variety of book clubs that meet virtually, indoors or outdoors (weather permitting). View the book clubs at bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Banned Books Reading Challenge, Aug. 15-Sept. 30: Staff is competing against patrons to see who can read the most banned books. There will be a prize drawing for those who read at least seven books.
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
Snack and Study, 3:45-5 p.m.: Study and fill up on some much needed brain fuel with snacks and study space provided free of charge. Open to high school and college students.
Collage Club, 5-5:30 p.m.: Create whatever your heart desires with the tools at hand. Supplies will be provided free of charge. Open to middle and high school students.
TUESDAY, SEPT, 20
Book Babies, 10-10:30 a.m.: Babies and caretakers are invited for a short story time in the ACPL large meeting room filled with fun, baby-approved bounces, songs, rhymes and early literacy and child development tips. Siblings are also welcome. Guardians must stay with their children during the program.
Breastfeeding Café, 10-11 a.m.: A free, drop-in, informal breastfeeding support group featuring professional lactation support. Meet in the large meeting room to engage with other mothers and pregnant women to support, protect and normalize breastfeeding.
Test Tube Tuesday, 3:45-5 p.m.: Open to elementary and middle school age children to participate in a hands-on, STEM related activity. Guardians must stay with children during the program.
THURSDAY, Sept. 22
Family Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.: Enjoy stories and a craft in the children’s area. Open to everyone.
Free Stress Relief Open House, 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Free ear acupuncture and acupressure. Treatment lasts 30-45 minutes.
YAK!, 3:45-5 p.m.: For teens ages 12-17 in the ACPL large meeting room for crafts, games and more.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 2:30-5:30 p.m.: The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is hosting a book sale. Friday is a members only shopping day. Membership is open to everyone. For more information, visit the ACPL Facebook page at facebook.com/ACPLBookSale. For additional information, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.
Meditation in the Garden, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Meet in the library garden for a continuous meditation practice and explore various methods and philosophies from around the world.
SATURDAY, Sept. 24
Family Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Join Clara in the ACPL large meeting room for toddler and preschool story time.
Lego Club, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Work on your own or with others to create whatever you can imagine. Guardians must stay with younger children during the event. Free for children and teens.
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is hosting a book sale through Monday. Items are half-price on Monday. For more information, visit the ACPL Facebook page at facebook.com/ACPLBookSale. For additional information, email FOL_booksale@acplwy.org or call 307-721-2580 ext. 5464.