StoryWalk®: Enjoy a picture book outdoors; start with page 1 outside the front doors. Check back for a new book each week.
Book Clubs: ACPL hosts a wide variety of book clubs that meet virtually, indoors or outdoors (weather permitting). View the book clubs at bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Banned Books Reading Challenge, Aug. 15 — Sept. 30: Staff are competing against patrons to see who can read the most banned books. There will be a prize drawing for those who read at least seven books.
TUESDAY, AUG. 30
After Hours Book Club, 7-9 p.m.: A fun, low-commitment book club where good company is just as important as good books. Meetings are held on the last Tuesday of every month, and books are chosen by the members. Meeting place TBD. Visit bookclubs.acplwy.org for a list of books and contact Cori at cpotter@acplwy.org for more information.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Free Stress Relief Open House, 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Free ear acupuncture and acupressure. Treatment lasts 30-45 minutes.
YAK!, 3:45-5 p.m.: For teens ages 12-17 in the ACPL large meeting room for crafts, games and more.
ACPL Outreach Delivery, 12-1 p.m.: As part of the monthly program, ACPL will deliver any item the library has to offer to local retirement residences and others in need of the service due to pregnancy, age, disability, injury or illness. ACPL delivers to Regency Retirement Residence, Laramie Senior Housing, Laramie Care Center and private residences on the first Thursday of every month.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
Family Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Join Ms. Robyn in the ACPL large meeting room for toddler and preschool story time.