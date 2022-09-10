Laramie Hours:
• Open six days a week 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Wednesdays
Centennial Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
• Monday 5-7 p.m.
Rock River Hours:
• Wednesday and Friday: Noon–4 p.m.
The events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. unless otherwise stated. For more information, visit the website acplwy.org, call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
Ongoing:
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a picture book outdoors; start with page 1 outside the front doors. Check back for a new book each week.
Book Clubs: ACPL hosts a wide variety of book clubs that meet virtually, indoors or outdoors (weather permitting). View the book clubs at bookclubs.acplwy.org.
Banned Books Reading Challenge, Aug. 15-Sept. 30: Staff is competing against patrons to see who can read the most banned books. There will be a prize drawing for those who read at least seven books.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
Cozy Mystery Book Club, 2-3:30 p.m.: A book club for those who like their mysteries light on sex and violence, and particularly enjoy amateur sleuths.
Snack and Study, 3:45-5 p.m.: Study and fill up on some much needed brain fuel with snacks and study space provided free of charge. Open to high school and college students.
Collage Club, 5-5:30 p.m.: Create whatever your heart desires with the tools at hand. Supplies will be provided free of charge. Open to middle and high school students.
TUESDAY, SEPT, 13
Book Babies, 10-11 a.m.: Babies and caretakers are invited for a short story time in the ACPL large meeting room filled with fun, baby-approved bounces, songs, rhymes and early literacy and child development tips. Siblings are also welcome. Guardians must stay with their children during the program.
Breastfeeding Café, 10-11 a.m.: A free, drop-in, informal breastfeeding support group featuring professional lactation support. Meet in the large meeting room to engage with other mothers and pregnant women to support, protect and normalize breastfeeding.
Test Tube Tuesday, 3:45-5 p.m.: Open to elementary and middle school age children to participate in a hands-on, STEM related activity. Guardians must stay with children during the program.
THURSDAY, Sept. 15
Family Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.: Enjoy stories and a craft in the children’s area. Open to everyone.
ACPL Outreach Delivery, 12-1 p.m.: We will deliver any item the library has to offer to your front door every month. On the first Thursday of the month, we deliver to Regency Retirement Residence, Laramie Senior Housing, Laramie Care Center and private residences.
Free Stress Relief Open House, 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Free ear acupuncture and acupressure. Treatment lasts 30-45 minutes.
YAK!, 3:45-5 p.m.: For teens ages 12-17 in the ACPL large meeting room for crafts, games and more.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Author Talk with Kate Messner, 6-7 p.m.: The New York Times best-selling author known for “Over and Under” and “History Smashers” series will do a reading and Q&A with the audience.
SATURDAY, Sept. 17
Family Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Join Ms. Robyn in the ACPL large meeting room for toddler and preschool story time.
Lego Club, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Work on your own or with others to create whatever you can imagine. Guardians must stay with younger children during the event. Free for children and teens.